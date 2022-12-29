Henry Cavill Is The 'Most Handsome Face Of 2022', Sidharth Malhotra And Shahid Kapoor Too Make It To The Global List

Henry Cavill has been named the 'Most Handsome Face of 2022'. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill has another feather to his cap. The actor has topped the list of the Most Handsome Face Of 2022, beating the likes of Australian heartthrob Chris Hemsworth and K-Pop sensation BTS’ V.

According to the list released by TC Candler, this is the 10th time Henry Cavill has been named on the list. The former superhero is followed by Stray Kids’ rapper, dancer and singer Hwang Hyungjin aka Hyunjin. This is his 3rd year on TC Candler’s list.

Check out the TC Candler's full list of ‘The Most Handsome Faces of 2022’ here:

The third spot on the list has been taken by Timothee Chalamet, followed by Chris Hemsworth and Keung To, who is a singer from Hong Kong Boy band Mirror. On number 6 is Emily In Paris and Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount, followed by BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V at No. 7. Notably, this is the 7th time V has featured on TC Candler’s list.

The rest of the spots include on Number 8 the 20-year-old content creator and TikTok personality Vinnie Hacker, followed by Nishimura Riki aka Ni-Ki, who is the youngest person in the boy band Enhypen. On Number 10 its Dean Schneider, who is the founder of the animal sanctuary and a social media personality based in South Africa at the 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively.

Many Indian actors too made it to the global list including Jersey star Shahid Kapoor on number 96, Sidharth Malhotra on number 88 and Varun Dhawan on number 76.

K-pop sensation BTS’ Jimi took the 35th spot on the global list, while Jungkook made it to the number 11 on the list. Other noteworthy mentions include ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland (49), Michele Morrone (33), Harry Styles (26), Zayn Malik (17) and Jason Momoa (12).

Well, we couldn't agree more to the list!