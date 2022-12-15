Henry Cavill Confirms NOT Returning As Superman: ‘My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed’

DC Studios co-head James Gunn made headlines after announcing that he is writing a new feature film about one of the most loved superheroes of all time, Superman. But the news comes with a shocker: James Gunn confirmed that Henry Cavill will not be a part of the upcoming project.

Not just James Gunn, Henry Cavill himself confirmed the news via his social media account. Taking to his Instagram, Henry wrote a long note on how the ‘news hasn’t been the easiest’.

Confirming his meeting with DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran, Henry Cavill wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news,

everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

His post further added, “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Henry Cavill asked fans to remember the examples his ‘Superman’ set for all of us and how he will ‘still be around’. “For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” Henry Cavill’s post concluded.

Henry Cavill’s post came minutes after James Gunn took to Twitter to announce the new film. In a tweet, the DC Studios’ co-head wrote, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” the tweet added.

The studio head also confirmed meeting with Ben Affleck about the possibility of him directing a project. “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.”