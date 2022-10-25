Henry Cavill Confirms 'He Is Back As Superman' After Black Adam Cameo; Hints For More DC Movies

Yes! Super Man fans can now beam with excitement as none other than Henry Cavill has confirmed that he is returning as DC's favourite superhero. The news comes after Cavill was seen as Superman in a mid-credits cameo at the end of 'Black Adam' - the new DC film starring Dwayne Johnson.

Taking to his social handle, Henry shared a profile shot of himself as Superman, before appearing in a video directly addressing his fans. "A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," he wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, the 39-year-old actor said that he wanted until the weekend was over before he shared the announcement so people could first see his 'Black Adam' cameo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

"But now that plenty of you have [seen the movie], I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Mr Cavill said.

Further, the actor thanked his fans for their patience. "I promise it will be rewarded," he added.

Now, social media was buzzing with the fact that Dwayne Johnson wanted a Superman vs Black Adam clash and people were vouching for it. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet but netizens are still frenzied over the fact that Henry Cavill will be donning his red cape and iconic blue suit soon enough.

One netizen said "I could cry. Superman is without a doubt my favourite superhero, Henry Cavill was born to play the role! I'm glad he's back," another.

"Yes yes yes yes yes! I am so hyped for this. You were, are and always will be the #Superman of my generation," commented third. "DC finally did something right, well deserved," added another.

Meanwhile, Cavill previously played Superman in 2013's 'Man of Steel', 2016's 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice', 2017's 'Justice League' and again in 2021's 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.