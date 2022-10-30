Henry Cavill Bids Adieu To 'The Witcher 3'; Liam Hemsworth Confirmed As 'Geralt of Rivia' For Season 4

It is confirmed that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of 'The Witcher'. The official Instagram handle of The Witcher shared the same and wrote, "It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @liamhemsworth."

This major change for the show that's based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series follows Cavill's return to the DC film fray as Superman, which was teased with a mid-credits cameo in the recently released 'Black Adam'.

Meanwhile, Henry had also shared a post to bid adieu to his role in the series. He captioned it, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Liam Hemsworth, on the other hand, dropped a post captioning it, "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season of the fantasy drama series is expected to stream on Netflix in summer 2023. There a mini prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which features Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O’Fuarain, which will stream on the OTT platform from December 25.