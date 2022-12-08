Hema Malini's Special Birthday Wish For Husband Dharmendra Will Melt Your Hearts | See Post

Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday today, and his fans and friends from the B-town industry are flooding social media with warm wishes. Having a successful glorious career with several hits and classics in his account, the actor is called an art of legend in the history of Indian cinema.

Celebrating his birthday, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini shared a sweet Twitter post for him and penned a beautiful quote alongside heartfelt pictures of themselves. Hema Malini, who is a friendly face on social media, took to her Twitter handle where the couple looks adorable in ethnicity.

Hema Malini wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam Ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life."

Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol and nephew Karan Deol also shared a joint post wishing the veteran actor with having a puja at home. The picture shows Dharmendra in a shirt and trousers, sitting in front of the holy fire with a garland around his neck. The trio is seen holding hands. Sharing the picture on their Instagram account, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol wrote, "So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam."

Dharmendra's neighbor and superstar Ajay Devgn also wished the actor on his Twitter account, where the 'Drishyam' star wrote, "Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbor & my favorite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes."

Being 87 and active, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming release 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is ready to slate the screen on April 28. It also features Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.