New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hema Malini and Dharmendra have ruled many hearts with their amazing on-screen chemistry in Sholay. Not just that, they are one of the most loved off-screen couples as well. Yesterday, the veteran actor Dharmendra was in the news as he was hospitalised due to an injury. He has returned home and also shared a video to give an update about his health. Now, Hema Malini has shared a beautiful picture with Dharmendra and wished her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture with Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed".

Our wedding anniversary today❤️❤️ I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Hema Malini also gave an update about Dharmendra's health and said that he is okay now. She wrote, "I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in the hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind".

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Yesterday, the veteran actor shared a video on social media to give an update about his health. He wrote, "Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits.., I did it and learned my lesson …". In the video, he said, "Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pull at the back. So I had to visit the hospital. Had great difficulty these past four days. Anyway, I am back with your good wishes and blessings. So, don’t worry. Now I will be very careful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will reunite after 48 years with this film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav