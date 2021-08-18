While uploading the post, Rubina captioned it as “Hello! My name is Rubi, I'm RUBI with a B”. The actress is seen enjoying dancing on the Hello My Name Is Zuzie trend.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans on social media. Rubina has always been an active social media user and keeps updating and entertaining her fans with regular posts and updates from her life. Recently, the actress shared a fun video where she can be seen dancing on the 'Hello My Name Is Zuzie' trend on Baby Kaely’s ‘EW' song. In the video, her sister Jyotika Dilaik and friend Kudrat Bhandari can also be seen grooving on the song.

While uploading the post, Rubina captioned it as “Hello! My name is Rubi, I'm RUBI with a B”. Soon after the post went up on social media, her fans spammed the comment section as one wrote, “Nahi your name is Rubi dubi.” While another person commented, “Mam please reel with Abhinav sir also”. Apart from the lovely comments, plenty of people showed their appreciation and dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

In the shared video, the actress can be seen wearing a stunning short black dress and black aviators, later Rubina is joined by her sister Jyotika Dilaik along with her friend Kudrat Bhandari. The trio can be seen enjoying the trend to the fullest.

Rubina recently took the blink challenge as the actress can be seen trying not to blink till she hits the 'Blink at 4.000!' mark. Rubina captioned the post as 'Keep trying'

In another post, the actress can be seen enjoying the street food as she takes a big bite from her plate of 'Chatpata Chat'

Talking about Rubina's work front, the actress last appeared in the music video ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. The track was produced by Vyrl Originals and is sung by Vishal Mishra. The video has crossed the mark of 20 million views on YouTube. Rubina has also won the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

On the other hand, both Rubina and Abhinav have featured in another music video 'Marjaneya' which was sung by Neha Kakkar. The song was a hit among the audience and had crossed the mark of 53 million views over the YouTube platform.

