Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 9. Watch the trailer.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The highly-anticipated trailer of Hello Charlie, starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff is finally out. The film is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 9. The two-minute-thirty-three-second long video is filled with all the fun-packed performances of the actors. The film is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

At the beginning of the trailer, it was shown that a plane crashes and from that, a gorilla from the zoo escapes. In the next scene, Jackie Shroff marks his entry, who is playing the role of M.D. Makwana, a fraud and he was also seen escaping. Well, the story takes a turn as Jackie will be faking as the gorilla to run away from the country and Aadar Jain will be transporting him from Mumbai to Diu coast. Going by the trailer, it looks like the film is going to be filled with all the fun banters and the star cast of the forthcoming film is going to tickle the funny bone.

Watch the trailer:

In the film, Rajpal Yadav, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Girish Kulkarni will be seen in pivotal roles. Recently, Aadar Jain shared the teaser of the film. He shared the video with the caption that read, "Get ready for an ape-solutely entertaining journey with Charlie & Toto."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jackie Shroff has several films in his kitty including Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Firrkie, OK Computer, among others. In the film Sooryavanshi, he will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Javed Jaffrey. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is slated to release on April 30, and it will be a theatrical release.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma