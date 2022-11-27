Helena Carter Defends Johnny Depp, JK Rowling, Says Depp Was 'Vindicated' By Court's Verdict

Hollywood actress Helena Bonham Carter recently defended her former collaborators, Johnny Depp and JK Rowling. Carter portrayed the role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the popular Harry Potter film franchise and also appeared alongside Depp in seven films together, spoke to The Times, and said that one needs to respect where people come from and their pain.

Defending Rowling, Carter said, "It’s horrendous, a load of b******s. I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse." It is pertinent to note that the popular author has been branded as transphobic by LGBT+ activists and organizations, due to her opinions on transgender rights.

The actress also talked about the infamous defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. According to Bonham Carter, Depp, who is also the godfather of her children Billy Ray, 18, and Nell, 14, was vindicated by the court's decision.

When asked if the "pendulum of #MeToo swinging back" was the libel lawsuit, she said, "My view is that [Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it."

On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in Johnny Depp's favor. While the Aquaman actor was asked to pay her ex-husband a sizable settlement, Depp was awarded $15 million in defamation damages, while Heard, who had countersued, only received $2 million.