This Netflix project, Heeramandi, marks the digital debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The webseries is the first of its kind and is based on Lahore courtesans. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix have joined hands for the mega-series 'Heeramandi'. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks 25 years in the film industry as a filmmaker, he will be bringing to life his passion project.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Heeramandi', Sanjay Leela Bhansali said: "'Heeramandi' is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing 'Heeramandi' to audiences all over the world."

The magnum opus series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a district during pre-independent India. It's a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the 'kothas' which promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multifaceted characters, and soulful compositions.

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India told IANS: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets, and unforgettable characters. We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. 'Heeramandi' will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty, and harshness at the same time."

One of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given Indian cinema some of its biggest cinematic gems from 'Black' to 'Padmaavat'.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal