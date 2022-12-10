'Heeramandi': Jackie Shroff To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 20 Years: Report

In August last year, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Heeramandi, along with Netflix. The film features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan and Farida Jalal in the lead roles and according to the recent development, Jackie Shroff has also joined the star cast of Heeramandi, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Shroff joined hands with SLB after over twenty years. It was in 2002 when the duo collaborated on the period romantic-drama, Devdas, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shah Rukh Khan.

As per Pinkvilla, the makers of Heeramandi have already shot a major sequence of the movie and will be resuming the filming again soon. Earlier, in a conversation with the publication, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about being a part of the project when she said, "There are speculations but I’ll wait for Sanjay Sir and his team to make official announcements. I don’t want to be saying anything, or stepping out of line. But yes, there are speculations, and people can speculate all they want."

Earlier, Netflix had announced, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close."

It is pertinent to note that Heeramandi will feature a life story of three generations of courtesans in Heera mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India.