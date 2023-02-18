Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi, Aditi Rao Dazzle In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Aesthetic Tale Of Courtesans

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his epic tale of aesthetic storytelling and is all set to make his digital debut on Netflix with his upcoming project ‘Heeramandi.’ The web series is set in Lahore of pre-independence India, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.

The web series will tell the stories of courtesans of Heeramandi, where today Netflix India took to its social media handles and released the first look of the web series with the ace filmmaker. The caption on the first motion poster read, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi."

The teaser shares a glimpse of the era where courtesans were known to be the queens, having the actresses look regal in gorgeous looking golden traditional outfits with matching jewelry, donned up in stunning makeup.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his digital debut and said, “In terms of vision and labour, Heeramandi is the toughest project of my career so far. It is like making eight different films. Every episode is like a full-length feature film. There are no compromises in the filmmaking because of the size of the screen.”

‘Heeramandi’ will explore and tell the tale of courtesans and the hidden culture reality behind the stage and dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Happen to have the essence of love, betrayal, politics, and succession in the ‘kothas’ of that time, the web series is filled with the glamor and aesthetics Bhansali is known for.

One glance, one gesture and one command is all the women of #Heeramandi need to steal our hearts.



According to a report in TOI, Shabana Azmi and Mumtaz’s roles were scrapped from the film. However, there has been no official word on these developments. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last creation ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ featuring Alia Bhatt was a blockbuster at the box office and created havoc.