Heelein Toot Gayi song out: The song has so far garnered 32,491 views at the time of writing this article. The song was released on November 27 at 12:05 pm.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated song Heelein Toot Gayi of Kiara Ali Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is out and the song is undoubtedly the party anthem of the year 2020. In the song, Kiara is seen in different looks and is nailing each and every one of them.

The song is crooned by Badshah, Guru Randhawa, and Aastha Gill. In the song, Kiara is spreading her magic, and smoking hot chemistry is seen between Aditya Seal and the Kalank actress.

Earlier, Kiara shared a picture in which she was donning a golden bling saree by the Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. In the look, she draped a saree and was flaunting well-toned abs and curves perfectly and came with a golden sequined strap blouse featuring a deep-cut neck.

Her look in the song was all smoking hot and subtle as she carried a warm tone lipstick shade, smokey eyes makeup, and highlighted cheeks.

Recently, the actor has been pretty much active on social media and has been updating her fans with the activities and is posting pictures from her upcoming film and we are all for it. She has been busy promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani on social media, the film is slated to release on December 11, 2020, in the cinemas.

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer created hype on social media as it was about a girl from Ghaziabad who is looking for the love of her life on a dating app. From the trailer, it is evident that the film is going to be filled with drama, confusion, and comedy sequences too. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua in leading roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma