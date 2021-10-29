New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Celebrities from across the film industry are mourning the sudden demise of veteran actor Puneet Rajkumar, who died on Friday, October 29 after he suffered a sudden heart attack. The 46-year old actor was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

The 46-year-old actor made his appearance in some of the super hit movies including, Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of the superstar, actor Siddharth tweeted, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken".

While, Bollywood actor, Sonu soond wrote on Twitter "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar"

Ranganathan Madhavan tweeted, "GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true."

Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar"

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive"

Pooja Hegde tweeted "Cannot believe what I’m hearing. Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar."

