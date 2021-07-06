Laishram also said that the makers of the film could have picked someone who is close to the land to add a more authentic feel to the movie.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The film Mary Kom was released in 2014. The movie featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead role of the eponymous boxer alongside Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor. The movie is based on the journey of hardships and obstacles the real life boxer had faced for competing in the Olympics.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama actress Lin Laishram, who appeared in a supporting role in the film Mary Kom said it is "heartbreaking" to see Priyanka Chopra as the lead of the movie. Laishram said that, "It could have been anybody from North-East who should have played the lead role in the movie".

Laishram also said that the makers of the film could have picked someone who is close to the land to add a more authentic feel to the movie. Lin, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama said, "As an actor, that self-centered egoistic actor tells me that I should have been... But it could have been anybody from the North East. We have many great actors. I want to be generous here, and say that there were many, many actors who could have done this. But the casting and the whole team decided on someone else. It's heart-breaking, but we are coming along, and I hope that this does not happen again."

Lin Laishram, while sharing her opinion said, that the actors from North-East is stereotyped and they are stuck to a very small genre of their own. During the interview, she also said that, "A lot of times, the casting is stereotyped, and we are stuck to a very small genre of our own. That's also stereotype, and not in the best manner. So, when a script like that (Mary Kom's script) comes up, from our place, it would be great to be given to somebody who is more eligible and who's close to that land, because it helps."

Meanwhile, talking about the real-life boxer Mary Kom, she is the first Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal and also is a mother of 3 children. She has been awarded by Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and Arjuna Award for her contribution to the field of sports.

Mary Kom, the national award-winning film was a biopic of MC Mary Kom - a Manipuri female boxer, who is a six-time world amateur boxing champion. Global star Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of MC Mary Kom in the film. Chopra had also won various awards for the movie including the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2015.

