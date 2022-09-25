Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt Unveils First Look Of Her Hollywood Debut | Watch

ALIA BHATT is ready for her big Hollywood debut in Netflix's film 'Heart Of Stone'. At the Netflix global fan event Tudum 2022, the makers unveiled the first look of Heart of Stone and shared the behind the scene of the movie as well. Apart from Alia, the movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role.

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM".

Heart of Stone is a spy action thriller film and will release on Netflix in 2023.

After wrapping her part in Heart of Stone, Alia shared the pictures with the star cast and crew of the movie. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and the WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now...I’m coming home babyyyyyy".

Before starting shooting for Heart Of Stone, Alia expressed her nervousness on social media. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk".

Some pictures from the set of Heart of Stone also went viral on social media. In the pictures, Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt can be seen shooting in the desert.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra. The movie is running in the theatres and has earned over Rs 360 crores at the box office worldwide. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Alia will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh.