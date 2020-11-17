Are you a movie enthusiast? Netflix is releasing 5 quirky movies and web-series in the upcoming week. Enjoy these much-awaited films on the OTT platform.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Most of us want to go out and relish the theatre experience but at the same time, we are avoiding going out as a preventive measure against Covid-19. Thankfully, we live in an era where we have the luxury of entertainment on the go with OTT platforms like as Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5 and Hotstar Plus. In the upcoming week, we have some amazing web series on the platter.

Here is a list of 5 upcoming web series and movies on Netflix that are worth binge-watching.

1. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 1

It is a Netflix original that depicts the story of four Bollywood wives. Season 1 of the web series will be streaming from November 27. The synopsis reads, 'Cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship'. Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey star in a reality series filled with celebrity cameos.

2. Hillbilly Elegy

This is an American film which will be released on Netflix on November 24. The film is based on a real-life story of a law student. The film stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso in the lead roles. The synopsis of the film reads, 'An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.'

3. The Christmas Chronicles 2

After a huge success of the first part of the film The Christmas Chronicles, the makers are now set to release the second part. The synopsis reads, 'After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.' The film features Kurt Russell, Darby Camp and Judah Lewis in the lead roles. The film will be released on Netflix on November 25.

4. Shawn Mendes In Wonder

It is a much-awaited documentary of Netflix which will release November 23. This unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he opens up about his stardom, relationships and musical future. This documentary features Grammy-nominated artist Shawn Mendes with an appearance by fellow nominee Camila Cabello.

5. Notes For My Son

It is a film based on the real-life story of a cancer patient. The film depicts the intimidation, inspiration and emotional journey of a mother who wants to pass on her love to her son. The synopsis of the film reads, 'Battling terminal cancer, a woman writes a one of a kind notebook about life, death and love for her son to remember her by. Based on a true story.' The films will stream on Netflix from November 24. It stars Valeria Bertuccelli, Esteban Lamothe and Julian Sorín in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Srishti Goel