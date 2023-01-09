Head Bush OTT Release Date: Here’s When And Where To Watch Dhananjaya's Kannada Political Drama

The Kannada language political drama film ‘Head Bush – The Rise and Rise of Bengaluru’ is all set to premiere on OTT this week. The film has been directed by filmmaker Shoonya and released theatrically on October 21, 2022.

Starring Dhananjaya and Payal Rajput in the lead roles, ‘Head Bush’ is the biopic based on Bangalore’s first underworld don, MP Jayaraj and his rise in the underworld. The film also includes an ensemble cast of actors including Vasishta N Simha, Raghu Mukherjee, Sruthi Hariharan, Loose Mada Yogi, Payal Rajput and V Ravichandran.

‘Head Bush’ is all set to premiere digitally on OTT giant Zee5. The film will be released on January 13, 2023.

Dhananjaya, who will next be seen in Orchestra Mysuru, recently spoke about his experience of working on the film. “In the film, the hero writes a song celebrating victory. I didn’t know how to channelise the emotion back then at first. So post the success of my film Tagaru, I used the high to pen the song,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.

The actor added. “Everything about the film is special. Generally, Kannada movies are not released during Sankranti. But our film is releasing on occasion,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with the Indian Express.

Dhananjaya added that ‘Orchestra Mysuru’ is a “pucca Kannada film”. “The film will be a major attraction for all the art lovers.” The actor also shed light on what inspired him to make this film.

“In 2015, we as friends together made a song called Baarisu Kannada Dindimava”, which was shot in Mysore. The support we got for this song, inspired me to produce the film,” Dhananjay was quoted as saying in the report by The Indian Express.

‘Orchestra Mysuru’ also stars Rajalakshmi, Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju, and Mahadeva Prasad and has been helmed by Sunil Mysuru.