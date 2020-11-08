Kangana Ranaut feels United States’ new President-elect Joe Biden will not last in the office for over a year

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut feels United States’ new President-elect Joe Biden will not last in the office for over a year, even as she rooted for the victory of Indian-origin Democrat Kamala Harris for the office of the Vice President.

Reacting to Harris's victory speech, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won't last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to his historic day."

Cheers to this historic day 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

In her speech, Harris said that although she is the first woman US Vice President-elect, she won't be the last. Kamala also remembered her mother, who she said, was responsible for her achievements.

"I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible," the US Vice President-elect said.

Biden's victory was sealed on Saturday after democrats won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. 78-year-old Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja