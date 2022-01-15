New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are not on talking terms for the past few years, but this hasn't stopped the comedian from praising or supporting his Mama. Recently, something similar happened when Govinda received heavy backlash from his ardent fans for his recent song, 'Hello'. Krushna came out in his support and expressed his fondness for his talent.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Krushna said, "For me, he will always be Hero No 1.”

Recently, Govinda was hitting the headlines after he turned off the comment section of his recent release single titled, 'Mere Naal'. The song was released on YouTube on the occasion of Lohri, and so far, 83,430 netizens have viewed the song with 6.3 thousand likes.

Announcing the song, the YouTube channel wrote, "Hi guys, I am presenting my new track, “MERE NAAL”. I hope you all will love it and dance on it this Lohri! Please Like, Subscribe and Follow my Channel “Govinda Royalles” on YouTube, Facebook(@govindaroyalles), Instagram(@govindaroyalles) & Twitter(@govindaroyalles) for further updates. Please Stay Tuned for more to come… "

Here have a look:

Govinda made his acting comeback with Partner, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, but after a few attempts, his movies received a lukewarm response. Govinda has now turned singer and has been sharing songs on his YouTube channel 'Govinda Royalles. So far, he has released four songs, including Tip Tip Paani Barsa, Chashma Chadha Ke and Hello.

Coming back to Krushna and Govinda's feud, often comedian is seen joking about his fight with Mama in the comedy show The Kapil Sharmas Show. Not just this, even Govinda's wife Sunita took a dig at comedians when she made her appearance at the comedy show last year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv