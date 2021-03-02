Recently, Ankita Lokhande uploaded an IGTV video on the photo and video sharing platform, in which she talked about the hate comments she received on uploading dance videos.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was recently trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for posting dance videos on social media, has now bashed the trolls with a perfect reply. Recently, the actress uploaded an IGTV video on the photo and video sharing platform, in which she talked about the hate comments she received on uploading dance videos.

In the 15-minute-long video, Ankita said that people who don't like her should simply unfollow her. She was heard saying, "mujhe kuch pasand nahi hota ya mai nahi dekhna chahti to mai follow nahi karti hu, aap bhi mat karo."

She further said that these days she is feeling a bit low because all these comments are taking a toll on her mental health. The Manikarnika actress also said that even her parents get affected by all these negative comments. She said that her parents are not from the showbiz industry and they think that she might have done something wrong and that is the reason why she is receiving such negative comments.

Ankita also slammed Sushant Singh Rajput's fans by saying that she did nothing wrong, and they don't even know her story, and she is not even interested in telling them her story. "So, it's better not to say anything or blaming things on me without knowing anything about me or my relationship with Sushant," she said in the video.

"Sushant chala gaya apne raaste, maine kya galat kia, to mujhe kyu gali di jati hai," she said in her 15-minute-long video. It really hurts because I have also been through a bad phase and I have also faced depression but I have never expressed it.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita were in a relationship for six years. The Kai Po Chhe actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma