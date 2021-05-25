Sambhavna Seth even shared a video on her Instagram account where she is blaming a nurse who didn't take proper care of her father while his oxygen dipped to 55. Scroll down to know the whole incident.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sambhavna Seth's father passed away while being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Delhi on May 8. And amidst all these days she has been sharing quite a few pics with her father on social media. However, now the actress has come out to say that he was 'medically murdered' and has accused the hospital staff of killing him while the coronavirus treatment.

Sambhavna took to her social media handle to share a long post along with a video which she shot inside the hospital where her father was admitted. The video features the actress blaming a nurse who didn't take proper care of her father while his oxygen dipped to 55. In her caption, she claimed that the staff was negligent. She wrote:

"As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced. Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father. Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder... My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate , a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice @jayant.priya"

In another post, Sambhavna even shared a picture of the nurse and asked fans to identify her. She captioned the pic saying, "#jaipurgoldenhospital which has nothing Golden about it is still hiding the Name and identity of this Cruel Nurse..Hey Friends Help me find out her name so that we can save other s life..plz share this pic as much as possible #justiceforsambhavna #medicalmurder".

Many celebrities and industry friends came out in support of Sambhavna Seth, including, Kashmera Shah, Ex-Bigg Boss fame Sabyasachi Satpathy, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal