New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Trouble in the paradise of TV couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra after the actress filed a complaint against her husband on Monday night. She filed a complaint in Goregaon Police Station, Mumbai after Karan allegedly pushed her against the wall, which led to an injury to her head. On Tuesday, Karan was arrested on grounds of alleged domestic violence, later was granted bail.

Following this, on Tuesday evening, Nisha called for a press conference to narrate his side of the story after Karan claimed that she hit her head against the wall and even threatened to ruin his life. He further revealed that a 36-year-old actress was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and had a "violent anger streak". In the press conference, she denied all these allegations and said, "Whatever I have said is the truth, and it happened to me, and now Karan will say whatever he wants to say. He obviously won't accept. The person who has no conscience for his own kid, and even after getting separated he is doing such things, what else can you expect. A lot of things are shocking to me, and I have cried a lot after reading his statements. I know he is saying that I banged my face against the wall, but I am an actor why would I do that. For me my face is precious. I have a child, why would I do that.”

Addressing her bipolar disorder, she said that she accepts and is not ashamed about it. However, she is not a psycho. She further went on to explain what is Bipolar disorder, "It is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it's genetic sometimes. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything."

Nisha further revealed that in September 2014, she was 5 months pregnant and had a miscarriage, at that time Karan was not there to support her in the tough times. She wanted to go to her parent's place as it was a traumatic incident for her and wanted to talk to them about it. However, in the middle of all this Karan was unavailable, abused and beat her. It was then she went to a therapist. However, Karan stopped her from going and started controlling her life.

Not just this, she accused Karan of taking her jewellery and said, "Whatever he has told the media that this is about money and I have done something fraudulent, I have given all the proof to the police about bank statements. Karan took all my jewellery, he manipulated me and took my jewellery. I gave it to him because I thought he is my husband, but I didn't know what he was up to. He said we are under financial pressure, and I suggested he sell our house and shift to a smaller one. I gave him all my jewellery, my streedhan and I didn`t bat an eyelid. After all this, he says it is about fraud."

When asked why she has been tolerating the alleged violence to this she said that she loves him and is still in love with him. She further went on to add that her husband Karan is having an affair.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv