Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla in actor a chat show 'Shape Of You'. The Shape of You is a new chat show that will be hosted by Shilpa Shetty, where she will be speaking to several celebrities about mental health and fitness. In the trailer of the show, Shehnaaz can be seen in her adorable, quirky avatar, dressed in a chic black outfit.

Remembering her late close friend, Shehnaaz shared, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me smiling.)" For the unversed, 40-year-old, Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The trailer reveals, Shehnaaz will also be seen showing off her dance moves and she talks about flaunting her figure with ‘thumkas’. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)” shares Shehnaaz while talking to Shilpa.

Meanwhile, talking about Shilpa's show Shape of You, it will feature guest celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shamita Shetty, Badshah, and John Abraham among others. While Shamita will open up on fighting depression, Jacqueline will talk about the phase when she felt lonely. Badshah will also be seen revealing his anxiety disorder.

“Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio. Hence, joining hands with Filmy Mirchi (@filmy.mirchi) for my own fitness chat show felt serendipitous. Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I’m elated and excited to announce my latest venture: ‘Pintola Peanut Butter presents Shape Of You!’ I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by!" Shilpa had written while sharing the promo.

The show will stream on Filmy Mirchi from March 11.

Posted By: Ashita Singh