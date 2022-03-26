New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty recently started her new chat show 'Shape of You'. Several celebrities have been a part of the show, and the recent one who made an appearance on the show was Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill. During the show, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress opened up about her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla.

During the chat show, Shilpa asked Shehnaaz about her views on getting trolled for looking happy, to which Shehnaaz replied that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy.

“If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this, and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what,” Shehnaaz said on the show.

What was the incident for which Shehnaaz was trolled?

After a few months of Sidharth’s sudden demise, Shehnaaz was spotted at an engagement party where was seen laughing and dancing. A ton of videos of the same surfaced online, after which the actress was brutally trolled. Netizens commented that the actress was "having fun".

Back on September 2, 2021, the news of Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook the entire nation. Sidharth reportedly suffered a heart attack. After the demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. As per reports, the duo was dating at the time of Sidharth's death.

Opening about her relationship with Sidharth, Shehnaaz said “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

The Punjabi actress-singer further said that Sidharth always wanted her to see happy, and she will choose to remain happy always. She also said that she will keep working to move far ahead in her life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen