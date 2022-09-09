'He Told Me...': Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Life Lessons She Got From Salman Khan

Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The actress is set to enthrall her audience with her charm and innocence in the film. Shehnaaz first met Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 13, where the actress entered the show as a contestant. Shehnaaz and Salman share a special bond and with this fans are now eagerly waiting for both their favourite stars to share the screen space.

Recently, during an interview, Shehnaaz opened up about the bond with Salman and all things she has learned from the actor. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learned to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

“When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, and I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whomever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.

The actress always manages to grab the headlines. Shehnaaz was rumoured to be in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who last year passed away after suffering a heart attack. The actress rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss season 13.

After exiting the show, the actress appeared in various music videos. . She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's film Honsla Rakh. Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front the actress will also be seen in John Abraham's next film 100%. Apart from Shehnaaz, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

About the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier named 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. However, the name was changed to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Earlier, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, there were reports that the actor walked out of the film.