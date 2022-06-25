He Is Like Family: Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Working Experience With Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on June 25, 2022, completed 30 years in the industry. As a treat, the actor interacted with his fans through a live session and gave his fans the opportunity to ask him anything. During the session, the actor talked about his much-anticipated film 'Pathaan' and more. He also opened up about his relations with the other Khan of the industry, Salman Khan.

A fan during the live session asked SRK about his relations and experience of working with Salman Khan. To which the actor replied, "With Salman, there is no working experience. It is fun. He is like a brother."

"We have not done a full-fledged film together, but the last 2 years have been fantastic, I got to be in his film. He came in Zero. Inshallah, I will be in Tiger also," SRK said referring to Salman Khan's Tiger 3," SRK said.

"Salman is like family. He is like a brother. We don't know who is the elder brother. Whoever makes a mistake, the other one is there," King Khan said.

The bond between Salman and SRK is not hidden from their fans. Salman is often seen cheering for SRK. Recently, when SRK unveiled the teaser of the film, Salman Khan turned into a cheerleader for King Khan. He too re-shared the teaser of the film.

Posting the teaser on social media, Salman Khan wrote: "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai" and he tagged SRK in the post.

Take a look here :

Shah Rukh and Salman appeared together in the 1998 hit film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', whereas Shah Rukh also made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh's work front, the actor is all set to enthrall his audience by giving back-to-back films in 2023. The actor will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will also appear in Atlee's film Jawan. Further, Shah Rukh is all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki.

On the other hand, Salman will be Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Shehnaaz Gill.