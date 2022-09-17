'He Chose It': Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan Named Their House 'Pratiksha'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati and in one of his episodes, Big B went down memory lane and shared that it was his father, legendary writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan who named their house, Pratiksha.

While talking on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that it was his father who came with the name of his house.

While introducing a contestant, a 21-year-old CA graduate Prakyath Shetty, Amitabh noticed that he was accompanied by his sister Pratiksha. The actor then said, “Pratiksha is a very beautiful name.”

He then stated that his father named their house Pratiksha.

"People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha, but I convey to them that I did not choose it, my father did. Therefore I questioned my father why did you keep the name Pratiksha, he has a poem where there is a line that goes - 'swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha (It is welcome for all, but wait for none)'.”

Meanwhile, Big B is also a very active social media user, in his latest blog, he wrote about working on KBC 14. “The resolve is to promote the game and to bring in greater audiences and the promo was shot within premises... the most complicated being the control room of KBC with its myriad gadgetry... needs very hard work to bring the show to you and even greater wizardry of electronics,” he wrote.

On the work front, apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in a pivotal role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in lead roles. He was also seen in Jhund and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. He also wrapped up the shoot for Project X which also stars Deepika Padukone.