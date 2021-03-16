New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is all set to launch 30-yr-old Arjun Kanungo from his upcoming film 'Radhe' which will release on Eid this year. Talking about his experience while working with bhai the singer-turned-actor told IANS, "The film is done I am still nervous. It was much more difficult than I imagined it to be, and I remember I was very nervous on the first day. Even thinking about it makes me nervous right now. But I have to say Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir were very encouraging. They helped me a lot. Everyone has been complimenting me, but I am nervous."

Being a singer and a songwriter Arjun even spoke about his nervousness about whether the audience will accept him as an actor. He said, "I am nervous to see how the audience will react and if they will support my acting career. I want to see if the audience will get over that bias."

But what's interesting and caught our attention was when he narrated how he got the film from Salman. He said, "It was Salman sir who called me and wanted me to act. He called me to his house in the middle of the night, and I remember Prabhu sir was there. It was just an incredible feeling to be there and work on a project like this with such big names attached to it."

Arjun Kanungo is a popular singer and shot to fame with 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad'. Interestingly, he is also a 2-time national Gold medal winner in Centre Fire Pistol and apart from that Kanungo has also played Basketball on national level. Arjun has studied acting for a year at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, 'Radhe' is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film will be releasing in theatres on May 13, 2021.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal