Devoleena posted an emotional and angry video in which she said that Gagan used to beat Divya and she was suffering in her marriage.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling with coronavirus for over 10 days. The television actress was hospitalised on November 26 after contracting the virus. She was 34. Divya's demise has sent shockwaves in the television industry. However, after her demise, Divya's close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed some shocking revelation about Divya's husband and said that he used to beat the late actress.

Devoleena posted an emotional and angry video in which she said that Gagan used to beat Divya and she was suffering in her marriage, which culminated in her mental breakdown. She further added that Gagan not only used to beat her up but also used to stole jewellery from her.

Adding to that, she said Gagan was very toxic and she also talked about the incident when Gagan had come home on Karwa Chauth and beat Divya badly. Devoleena accused Gagan of luring Divya into marriage against the wishes of her mother, brother, friends, and family. She alleged that Gagan used Divya for building contacts in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Devoleena also revealed that Gagan has a case of molestation registered against him in a Shimla police station. She further said that he was put behind the bars for six months owing to the offence, and the case is still ongoing.

Devoleena also urged the industry to do a background check on Gagan before working with him. Earlier, Divya Bhatnagar's mother had also accused Gagan of being a fraud and abandoning her daughter at such difficult times.

Divya Bhatnagar has worked in several TV shows including Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma