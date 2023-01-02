'Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner 'Critical' After Accident While Ploughing Snow; Actor Fractures His Right Elbow, Left Wrist

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, known for his roles in Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films, injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has a residence there, close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe and roughly 25 miles from Reno. As of Wednesday morning, 35,000 houses in Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties were without power as a result of a winter storm that hit the area on New Year's Eve.

According to his spokesperson, the accident took place on Sunday after which he was airlifted to the hospital. The Hawkeye actor is receiving "excellent care," according to Deadline. As per Variety, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filing the comedy 'Tag'.

Renner played Clint Barton/Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers, in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television shows beginning with the 2011 blockbuster Thor, which led to the main title role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021). In 2010, Renner scored Best Actor Oscar nomination for The Hurt Locker, and landed a Supporting Actor Oscar nom the next year for The Town.

He has also appeared in films like The Bourne Legacy (2012), Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013), American Hustle (2013), Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015), and Arrival (2016).