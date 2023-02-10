Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023. A day ahead of their wedding, the couple hosted sangeet night at the same venue, glimpses of which have not been shared by them yet. On Friday, Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from the sangeet night.

Mishaal had a special performance for the couple. The video saw Mishaal performing a song. He could be seen wearing a black suit designed by Manish Malhotra. Kiara was soon to react to the adorable video as she dropped a heart in the comments section. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."

Netizens praised Mishaal for his performance, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "You just killed it," another fan wrote, "Sid ka saala rocked," a netizen also wrote, "Been waiting for this!!! Nailed it absolutely," and others dropped hearts to the post.

On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth headed to their respective Instagram handles and shared a short clip from their wedding. The video saw the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress walking towards Sidharth Malhotra who was in teaser looking his bride. The clip also showed Kiara dancing and complementing Sidharth as he looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. Take a look:

For their wedding day, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani which had golden embroidery all over it. He paired his look with golden-coloured turban and a heavy neckpiece. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a pink-hued lehenga.