Have You Seen Soha Ali Khan’s Fam-tastic Picture Ft Saif, Kareena, Sharmila, And Their 'Cubs' Yet?

Soha Ali Khan recently posted a fantastic family picture on Instagram featuring the Pataudi family. The picture captures her visit to her brother Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai, with the entire family in attendance except for a few missing members. The photo includes sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, mother Sharmila Tagore, daughter Inaaya, and nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

They all appear to be gathered around the dining table indulging in some snacks when they chose to snap a photo. Kareena is dressed in a black top and white pants, Saif is clad in his signature white kurta, Soha is dressed in a red top and blue jacket, and Ibrahim is wearing a red T-shirt. Jehangir is cradled in Kareena's arms, while Taimur is being hugged tightly by grandmother Sharmila.

Soha captioned the image as, "The pride (minus a couple of cubs)." Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Loverlyyyy. See u soon!" The photo received comments from fans of the actors as well. Many were taken aback by the strong resemblance between Ibrahim and his father Saif. One person wrote, "Saif's son looks more like Saif than Saif himself." Another wrote, "God bless the Pataudi family."

Several people also noted the absence of Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and Saif's oldest child, Sara Ali Khan from the photo. However, one person commented, "May be everyone is not there. Why do people assume that every family member will be there. Sara is obviously not there, just like probably many other family member that’s is not there. Everyone has their own life, they have work, things to do, not everyone shows up at every family event. People always comment under celebrity family pictures, where is this person or that person like it’s their own family matter or something."

In the near future, Soha will appear in the film Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharmila has a new film in the pipeline called Gulmohar which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma. The trailer for the movie was released on Saturday.

Saif has a new film in the works, Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and is directed by Om Raut. Kareena, on the other hand, has a number of upcoming projects, including an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Sujoy Ghosh, as well as a film by Hansal Mehta titled The Buckingham Murders which will be based on Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning role in Mare of Easttown. She portrays a detective mother in the flick who investigates a disappearance in the small English town of Buckinghamshire. Kareena is also has The Crew in her kitty alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, who recently joined the cast.