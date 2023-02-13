Have You Seen Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Posing With Vikram Batra's Family In This Viral Photo Yet?

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The guest list also included Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra and his family. The photo of the Shershaah couple with the Batra family is currently going viral on social media.

In the viral photo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen dressed in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Vishal Batra, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a grey suit, while his spouse is dressed in a sari. The newlyweds and the Batra family posed together for a group picture.

The family photo was posted on Instagram by Vikram Batra's niece, accompanied by a white heart emoji.

View the picture here:

The wedding reception in Mumbai was also attended by several other notable individuals including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

View the pictures here:

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara began dating on the sets of the film Shershaah which is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Speaking of Kiara look from last night, the Manish Malhotra magic continued, as the stylish couple shone in the designer's stunning creations, which showcased a nostalgic charm. Kiara's stunning mermaid gown screamed elegance. She looked radiant in her one-piece outfit made of a combination of satin and velvet, featuring a square neckline, long sleeves, and a dramatic train.

To add a touch of luxury and boldness to her look, Kiara wore a show-stopping necklace from Manish Malhotra's jewellery collection. The necklace, made with contrasting emeralds and diamonds, was a statement piece. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun and her black eyeliner was particularly striking.