Abhinav shared a video on his Instagram from outside Shweta's house, he was seen ringing the doorbell and even banging on the door, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband has once again accused her of not allowing him to meet her son Reyansh. He has also sent a legal notice for defamation to the actress. Abhinav shared a video on his Instagram from outside Shweta's house, he was seen ringing the doorbell and even banging on the door, asking to let in. The video was captioned as 'torture' on the photo-sharing app.

In the video, he was saying “Pyaaru! Darwaza kholo, mujhe Pyaaru se milne do, kyun kar rahe ho ye" as he was standing outside Shweta's door. When he couldn't get in, he continues saying, "This is the thing. Aap ek aadmi ko itna tang kar do, itna thaka do ke woh bechara helpless hoke koi galat kaam kar baithe."

Abhinav further said that Shweta allowed him to meet Reyansh earlier in the day, but the little one seemed ‘itna sehma hua, itna dara hua. He also talked about the ongoing tussle between the parents can have bad imapct on the toddler.

“Bachcha andar hoga bechara. Agar Shweta kahin bahar gayi hui hai, toh bachche ko unhone bandh kiya hoga iss kamre mein. Aane nahi de rahe honge. He also said that Shweta’s mother, daughter Palak and three servants live in the house but no one is responding to him. He then expresses hope that God will find a way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) onNov 2, 2020 at 3:48am PST

He also posted a screenshot of the text that he sent to Shweta in which he wrote, "Today I came nobody responded where is the baby. I called you why didn’t you pick up. Have you closed the baby in the room. Have you put him in Jail. You just now made me meet him and now again vanished. Is he with you or you have asked to lock him inside. Why are you torturing the poor guy? You will ruin him like this.”

View this post on Instagram Torture A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) onNov 2, 2020 at 4:30am PST

Last year, the actress filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. After ending the marriage with Abhinav, she called her marriage a poisonous infection.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma