New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amidst the controversy surrounding the popular web series 'The Family Man', creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have issued a statement saying that they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with “a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story" in the second season of the show.

The Amazon Original web series faced boycott calls in Tamil Nadu for allegedly depicting the Eelam Tamil in a derogatory manner. The creators stressed that assumptions should not be made based on the trailer and requested people to watch the show when it releases.

“Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on a couple of shots in the trailer. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people," said the filmmaker duo. “We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it," they added.

Earlier, in a letter to the IT Minister Prakash Javadekar, T Mano Thangaraj said that the show’s depiction of Eelam Tamils is “highly objectionable". Thangaraj claimed that the show intentionally undermined the historical struggle of the Eelam Tamils.

“A serial loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value,” said Thangaraj. Following the controversy, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman also demanded a ban on the show for portraying Tamils in a negative light.

Led by actor Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man season 2 was scheduled to be released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. However, it got postponed due to the heavy criticism received by the streaming platform’s two other shows “Tandav" and “Mirzapur. Now, the second season of The Family Man is scheduled to be released on June 14.

