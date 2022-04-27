New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood industry has a lot of power couples who stood strong together, and one among them is Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and have been married for 23 long years. Both the actors have a massive fan following. The couple is often seen involved in fun banters and is adored by fans. Recently, Ajay, during an interview, opened up about his and Kajol's relationship as husband and wife and the reason behind marrying Kajol.

Ajay appeared on a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps and talked about why he decided to tie the knot with Kajol. “I really don’t know… we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing, and then it was taken for granted that we will get married… Our thoughts are similar, and our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow,” Ajay said.

Ajay further revealed that he and Kajol too have faced ups and downs. However, they have learnt to work it out together. “You have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike, but then we discuss and that how it works," the actor further said.

In the end, Ajay said that one should not let ego destroy a relationship and just apologise and get over it. Besides this interview, Ajay earlier as well talked about his relationship with Kajol in another interview. The actor had admitted that he did not like Kajol during the first meeting much and was not very keen to see her again.

In an old interview to Pioneer, Ajay had said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as loud, arrogant, and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay are married for 23 years and have two kids, together, an elder daughter Nysa and a son named Yug. Meanwhile, on Ajay Devgn's work front, the actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Runway34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres this week on April 29, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen