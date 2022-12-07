Have Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Parted Ways? Actor's 'Betrayal Is Only Truth' Post Hints At Their Break Up

Hina Khan has left her fans in shock and confused after she recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story revolving around 'betrayal'. The recent update has led to speculations by netizens about her relationship with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. As the couple is adored by her fans, netizens are keenly worried and keeping an eye on the next move of the actress.

The actress updated an Instagram story sharing a quote stating, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks." Hina Khan further added, "Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn't see the bad."

In 2020, Hina Khan was also asked about her marriage plans with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to which the actress candidly replied, "I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it."

The duo met on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain', where Rocky Jaiswal was serving as one of the producers of the show and Hina Khan was seen playing the lead role in the show as 'Akshara.'

However, the actress took her relationship to the next level as she said 'Yes' to Rocky Jaiswal's proposal on Bigg Boss 11. Giving major relationship goals, Rocky Jaiswal also came forward and spilled the beans on his wedding plans stating, "We've been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can see after marriage." He further added, "Mentally, we're there. We don't want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on screen in 2021's 'Lines' directed by Hussein Khan. Making a special appearance in the reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', the actress is currently prepping for her upcoming film shoot 'Country Of Blind' by Rahat Kazmi.