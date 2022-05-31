New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif enjoys a huge fan following because of her spectacular performances in films, her dance and her charm and beauty. The actress has starred in some of the biggest Bollywood films with all the A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. In 2021, Katrina got married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and the couple have been giving their fans major couple goals with their swoon-worthy pictures. During an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Katrina talked about kids and growing up without a father figure in her life.

In 2019, before the release of her film Bharat, Katrina Kaif talked about how not having a father figure affects life. "Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents,” Katrina told Filmfare.

Katrina's parents Suzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif separated when she was young and was brought by her mother. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2019 in a private ceremony.

Recently, Katrina's photos from her upcoming film Merry Christmas went viral on social media. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and it also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. She will be seen in a bunch of projects. She will star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen in the much anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Katrina will return for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav