New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu's starrer Haseen Dillruba is out. Helmed by Vinil Mathew, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane in a pivotal role. The trailer touts to give an insight into the thrilling and mysterious story of Taapsee's character Rani. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 2.

The trailer opens with Taapsee praising author Dinesh Pandit for his thrilling murder novels, followed by a blast at Rani's house making her the prime suspect of her husband Rishu's (Vikrant) murder.

The trailer unfolds the story of Rani, who is married to Rishabh (Rishu), a small-town guy, who falls in love with her at first sight. However, later Rani finds love in Neel Tripathi (Harvardhan), who is smart and passionate. She keeps her relationship with Neel secret until, investigating officer of her husband's murder case unearthed's her secret affair.

Apart from Harshavardhan, the trailer also features CID star Aditya Srivastava, who is essaying the role of investigating officer. He seems confident that Rani is the murderer and vouches to prove her guilty

The trailer is also packed with some amazing dialogues, which are like icing on the top, such as 'Pagal paan ki hadsai naa guzre voh pyaar kaisa',' har kahani kai bohot pehlu hote hai, farak baas yeh hota hai ki kahani sunata kon hai' and amar prem wahi hai jisme khoon ki halke halke cheete taki usee naxzar na lage.

The Haseen Dillruba's promises to take you on a thrilling ride and will keep you on the edge of the seat until the mystery is resolved.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu also shared the trailer and captioned it as, "Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani. #HaseenDillruba"

Haseen Dilruba also co-stars Ashish Verma, Yamini Das and Daya Shankar Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T-Series. It will premiere on Netflix on July 2.

