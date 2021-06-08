Haseen Dilruba Poster: Just like the teaser of the film, the poster of ‘Haseen Dilruba’ displays bomb blasts with strikingly catchy expressions from the theatrical acumen owned by film’s leads Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: ‘Haseen Dilruba’, the phrase evokes the expressions of love, obsession and deceit all at once ever since it became part of Hindi films’ popular filmography. From the era of single screens with films like ‘Roop tera mastana’ (song ‘Haseen Dilruba kareeb aa zara’) and ‘Namak Halal’ (song ‘Jawan-e-janeman haseen dilruba), the phrase ‘Haseen Dilruba’ has travelled the distance till 2021’s On The Tap (OTT ) era.

Slated to stream on Netflix from July 2 next month, Haseen Dilruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film, directed by Vinil Mathew of ‘Hasee toh Phasee’ fame, also stars Harshvardhan Rane in an important role.

Just like the teaser of the film, the just-released poster of ‘Haseen Dilruba’ displays bomb blasts with strikingly catchy expressions from the theatrical acumen owned by film’s leads Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu.

The film was shot completely during the pandemic with some beautiful locations to lace the thrill and drama within its storyline’s panorama. The three actors, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are seen in the teaser in never-seen-before on-screen avatars.

Watch the teaser:

“Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein?,” Taapsee Pannu captioned the poster with the hashtag The Ultimate ‘Kaunspiracy’.

Film 'Haseen Dillruba' is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. The story reportedly revolves around a woman who finds herself involved in the murder of her own husband. Amit Trivedi has given the background score of the film. The film is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai through his production house Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

