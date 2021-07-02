Haseen Dillruba Twitter Review: On the one hand, the film is getting ravishing reviews whereas, on the other, people are criticising, calling it boring and comparing Taapsee with Kangana.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is streaming on Netflix. The film, helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, is receiving a massive response from the audience. The film that is a cocktail of romance and revenge, narrates the story of Rani, who is sexually not satisfied with her husband Rishu and later finds love in Neel.

The psycho-thriller will give you a glimpse of Gone Girl, a Hollywood flick wherein, to get rid of her husband, she plans her own murder. However, here the tale is twisted in Haseen Dillruba, the husband mysteriously dies in a blast at home. Owing to this, Rani becomes the prime suspect of this murder case, and things go wrong when police unearth her secret affair with Neel.

On the one hand, the film is getting ravishing reviews whereas, on the other, people are criticising, calling it boring and comparing Taapsee with Kangana. One of the users wrote, "Humare Purkho ne kaha hai 'Har Peeli Cheez Sona nhi hoti' wese hi har Curly hair random girl Kangana nhi ho sakti"

Another wrote, "From the reviews, it is evident that not everyone is #KanganaRanaut to make films better than what is on the paper with her performances. Kangana made half-baked films of Kanika's JKH & Ashwiny's Panga engaging with her performances, she holds your attention."

Praising the film as Twitterati wrote, "Watched #HaseenDillruba n m in awe of @KanikaDhillon's layered writing that keeps one guessing till the end. @taapsee is in top form, as usual, making Rani her own. @VikrantMassey has outdone himself as Rishu. Simply arresting. Take a bow @vinilmathew n team!"

Another wrote, "@VikrantMassey's performance in #HaseenDillruba is the pivot around which the whole film revolves. He has really come a long way in his journey as an actor. I personally would love to see @taapsee and @harsha_actor in another film very soon."

Here have a look at Twitterati's reaction:

What are your views on Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane's starrer? Do let us know!

