Haseen Dillruba: fans are super excited for the film to start streaming on Netflix. Going by Twitter, we can see netizens can't wait to watch this movie and are actually counting hours.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix is one of the OTT platforms that never fails to impress its viewers with astonishing and brilliant web series. During such a challenging and gloomy time of the COVID-19 pandemic, this streaming platform has added flavour and colours to the life of its viewers by giving them an adequate dose of entertainment. One after another, Netflix is releasing movies, shows and short films and one such thrilling movie Haseen Dillruba is going to premiere today, July 2.

Last month, makers unveiled the trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer leaving the viewers amazed. The story may sound repetitive, however, it has a mystery twist angle that has attracted the movie buffs to watch the movie. Even the songs of the movie are being widely praised by the viewers. After seeing the trailer and songs getting enormous love and appreciation from the audience, the makers are expecting a massive response on the whole movie as well. Well, even fans are super excited for the film to start streaming on Netflix. Going by Twitter, we can see netizens can't wait to watch this movie and are actually counting hours.

Whereas on the other hand, industry people have started dropping their reviews, Honey Trehan, Producer, director and co-founder of Macguffin Pictures, praised the movie. He tweeted, "#HaseenDilruba truly edgy pulp noir, first time I watched a film which starts with one writer @KanikaDhillon and ends surprisingly with another writer #dineshpandit @taapsee#HaseenDilruba truly edgy pulp noir,first time I watched a film which starts with one writer @KanikaDhillon and ends surprisingly with another writer #dineshpandit @taapsee @VikrantMassey @harsha_actor @vinilmathew kudos to all of you for bringing this @NetflixIndia"

#HaseenDilruba truly edgy pulp noir,first time I watched a film which starts with one writer @KanikaDhillon and ends surprisingly with another writer #dineshpandit @taapsee 👏@VikrantMassey👏 @harsha_actor 👏@vinilmathew 👏kudos to all of you for bringing this @NetflixIndia 👏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) June 30, 2021

Here have a look at how Twitterati are waiting for Haseen Dillruba:

@taapsee will binge watch #haseendilruba today. Have always been a staunch admirer of your work..I am certain you have nailed your performance as always..much looking forward! 👍😊 @taapsee @ — Indranil Sen (@iaminsen9) July 2, 2021

@NetflixIndia thank you for sending such a thoughtful gift from #HaseenDilruba @harsha_actor this one is going to be really special for u, so glad I was a part of this #Isaidit ❤️#edgeoftheseat #MustWatch @KanikaDhillon I still remember your brilliant narration. All the best! pic.twitter.com/XM6OicxUt2 — Rani (@reliablerani) June 24, 2021

Waiting to see the thrilled spicy magic today #HaseenDilruba. Kudos to Majestic Duo @KanikaDhillon and Producer #Himanshusharma . — Nitin Sharma (@Go4nsharma) July 2, 2021

Already booked 2 seats of Matinee show at 12.30 #HaseenDilruba @NetflixIndia.

🥤🍿 is complementary toh harshu aap aaoge na humare fevorite #HarshvardhanRane ki never before 💣🌋 perfomance dekhne 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pv0fV5lzXJ — Bhavi (@bhavna_0111) July 1, 2021

Haseen Dillruba is helmed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Himanshu Sharma, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Anand L. Rai. Talking about the film, Is Rani Kashyap guilty or is there a twist in the tale? Watch the psycho-thriller on Netflix.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv