Has Vicky Kaushal Opted Out Of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal has established himself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. He will be seen in many interesting projects this year but the audience is still waiting for an update on 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. The movie was announced in 2021 and there is no update as of now. However, as per reports, Vicky Kaushal is opting out of the film

According to a report by ETimes, director Aditya Dhar wanted to cast Vicky as the lead but the producers are not sure if the movie will make a profit.

“Jio Studios is pumping money to keep the movie afloat and have not lowered the humongous budget either, but the producer and director have had a clash over the film’s cast. While Aditya continued to want his actor Vicky Kaushal to lead the film, Jio Studios was not confident that the venture would then be able to rake in sufficient profits over the huge budget that needed to be invested," the report said.

The first poster of The Immortal Ashwatthama was unveiled in January 2021. Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, "Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22."

Vicky also called the repeated delays ‘disheartening’. He told PTI, “There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film. Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to the film. So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Apart from these, the actor will star in Sam Bahadur and has started shooting for it as well.