Has Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Parted Ways? Here's What We Know

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's potential marriage have been quelled, as it has been reported that the Bollywood couple have called it quits recently. The two had been spotted in each other's company at some of the Kapoor family events, leading people to believe that their relationship was blossoming.

However, a source told ETimes that they’ve broken up. The source claimed, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." Despite announcing their separation, the cause of their split remains unknown.

Reports of their split began to circulate weeks after Tara was absent from the Kapoor family's well-known Christmas lunch. She had been present at the gathering in both 2021 and 2020. The starlet made her romance with Aadar public in 2020. Sharing a snap from a Diwali celebration, she wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Although Tara and Aadar weren't a PDA couple, they did post pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts from time to time. Last August, Tara shared an adorable picture of Aadar for his birthday. Additionally, the two were seen attending events together.

On the work front, Tara recently completed shooting for Apurva. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the flick also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah in prominent roles. Her last appearance was in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns along with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Tara made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 along with Ananya Panday, with Tiger Shroff as the lead actor. Next, she featured in Marjaavaan and Tadap.

Adar, on the other hand, was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, alongside Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film failed to perform at the box office.