New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most controversial show of television, Bigg Boss season 14, is all set to premiere on October 3. Well, since the makers have announced the arrival of the season, the Bigg Boss followers are coming up with interesting speculations. Well, the latest news will bring a smile on the faces who were badly missing season 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla. According to the reports, Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting the premiere episode with Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan. Sidharth Shukla will be mentoring the contestants in this season and will analyse the show from outside. Now, it will be interesting to see if Sidharth Shukla will get this power or not.

Sidharth Shukla is not just the winner of season 13, he managed to win millions of hearts with his aggression and sweetness at the same time. Sidharth Shukla had faced a medical emergency during the show but he did not give up and continued from the hospital bed. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bonding was one of the biggest highlights of season 13. Now, it is also being speculated that Shehnaaz Gill could also join Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan at the premiere episode.

After becoming the most searched Indian celeb on Google last year, Sidharth Shukla recently also topped the list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2019.

In the latest seasons, the makers have introduced a new theme for the reality show, ‘Ab Scene Paltega’. Social media users have speculated that this time, the show will have a new pattern inside the house. Reportedly, the contestants will get a chance to watch movies, shop and enjoy weekends. Well, this is not going to be as simple as it sounds. According to the new additions in Bigg Boss house, the contestants will not just fight for the powers of the captaincy, they will also have to prove their superiority to get these privileges.

Posted By: Srishti Goel