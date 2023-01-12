Has Rakhi Sawant Converted To Islam? Viral Picture Shows ‘Fatima’ Added To Her Name On Marriage Certificate

Rakhi Sawant made headlines after she recently announced that she got married for the second time on Wednesday, The reality show star took to her social media to share pictures of her court marriage with boyfriend Adil Khan. According to reports, Rakhi Sawant has converted herself to the religion of Islam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

On Wednesday, several pictures from Rakhi Sawant’s Muslim wedding went viral on social media. One of the pictures showcased her marriage certificate, in which Rakhi Sawant’s name was written as ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rakhi Sawant shared the news of her marriage with Adil Khan with her fans. “Allha aap dono ki jodhi salamat rakhe ab rakhi rakhi nahi adil ki bivi hai ye mat bholna koi galat comment mat karna kissi ki ghar ki izzat hai ab rakhi Allha bless you both of you,” the post’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

In the video, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan can be seen making each other wear the traditional garlands. In another post, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”

Rakhi Sawant also revealed that she got married to Adil Khan seven months ago. Speaking to ETimes, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star revealed details about her Nikah ceremony.

Rakhi Sawant also revealed how it was Adil Khan who told her to not reveal the news of their marriage publicly. “We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage.”

“According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai,” Rakhi Sawant was quoted as saying. She also added that now her husband is denying the news of their marriage. "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil,” the reality star told ETimes.