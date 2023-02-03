Has Janhvi Kapoor Signed A Tamil Film? Father Boney Kapoor Has THIS To Say

Janhvi Kapoor has proved herself to be a rising star in Bollywood after getting praised for her performance in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. There were rumours that she is all set to step into the Tamil film industry. However, her father Boney Kapoor has reacted to these rumours and has clarified that Janhvi has not committed to any Tamil films.

He called the reports 'false' and requested the media not to spread any false rumours. He tweeted, "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumours."

This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

Recently, Janhvi talked about her journey in Bollywood and shared her success mantra. While talking to Subhash K Jha in an interview for rediff.com, Janhvi said, "There is no substitute for hard work. And if your heart is clean and you put your heart and soul into your work, even if it takes longer, slowly and surely, people will start recognising that about you."

Talking about the PR game and trends, Janhvi said, "There’s no need to get caught up in the noise and PR game and lose bearings on the stuff that really matters. Even if it seems like the only way to get ahead in this race."

“Also to keep evolving. And never take yourself too seriously. And know that there’s never any set formula for success, it’s all about enjoying the journey and never getting complacent," she said.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, which is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

She will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal' along with Varun Dhawan. The star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film. It was earlier slated to release on April 7, 2023, but the release date has now been postponed.