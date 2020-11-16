Asim Riaz posted a sneak peek on the photo-sharing platform which surely is a hint that he is already rolling for his upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake. Check out

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who managed to win the hearts of his fans is on a career-high ever since he came out of the show. Now, he has yet another good news to share with fans and he did not miss a chance to post it on his social media as he was chilling with DJ Snake and posted a boomerang on his official Instagram handle.

To the unversed, earlier in March this year, Asim Riaz received a message from DJ Snake for a collaboration of a music video. Actress Jacqueline also shared a video on her Instagram where she asks Asim who texted her and he responds, “DJ Snake.” She then asks the important question, “Are you guys collaborating?” Asim then says, “yes, very soon. I was contacted by his manager and I was like ‘let’s do it’!”

Asim Riaz posted a sneak peek on the photo-sharing platform which surely is a hint that he is already rolling for his upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake. Check out

In the Boomerang, DJ Snake is holding a glass and is posing for the gram as Asim makes a little video of him.

On the other hand, DJ Snake also posted a boomerang on his Instagram, in which Asim was posing and did the head shake thing as he was holding a glass.

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim is currently in Dubai and he has been sharing his photos on Instagram. Recently, he posted a photo in which he was carrying a long tan jacket, which he paired with a solid white t-shirt and blue denim.

After the Bigg Boss 13, Asim appeared in multiple music videos along with co-contestant Himashi Khurana.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma