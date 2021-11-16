New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are have finally got hitched and the duo are set to paint the town red with their wedding pictures. Bollywood's famous actors got married in Chandigarh on Monday as per Hindu ceremonies which were followed by a reception.

The wedding reception event was attended by a series of famous guests including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who took to his official social media handle to bless the couple. He dropped a click with the newly-wed couple where the trio were seen dressed in formals. Rajkummar was clad in a tux while Patralekhaa wore an ivory saree, meanwhile CM was seen in a kurta-pyjama.

While sharing the picture Haryana CM tweeted:

"Chandigarh mein prasiddh abhineta Rajkummar Rao or Patralekhaa ke vivah samaaroj mein shamil hokar var-vadhu ko aashirvaad or safal vivaahik jeevan ki shubhkamnayein di" this roughly translates into "Attended the wedding ceremony of famous Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh, blessed the bride and groom blessings and congratulated them for a successful married life."

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

Apart from this, both Raj and Patralekhaa took to their respective social media handles to share their wedding clicks. Raj's caption said, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

On the other hand, Patrlekhaa wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

As soon the couple had shared their pics, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sanya Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and more congratulated the two.

For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding festivities kicked off with an engagement ceremony which took place on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. It was star-studded affair and was attended by Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Salim and more.

